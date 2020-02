Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

As COVID-19 has spread, so have certain rumors, myths and other pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control is encouraging the public to "share facts, not fear" and provided the following information on its website to debunk certain mistruths that are spreading: