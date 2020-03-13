Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Working families who depend on hourly or daily work are scared as their shifts and income are being cut.
Here are some ways you can help during this time:
Support local businesses by buying gift cards:
Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the shelter-in-place order affecting the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area's counties. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.
Support Silicon Valley Community Fund's (SVCF) COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund:
Funds from SVCF's COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund will support lead organizations representing each of the 10 Bay Area counties and their immediate efforts in addressing COVID-19 related challenges in their respective counties.
Give blood:
Donors are needed urgently. Some patients need ongoing infusions in order to survive. Scheduled surgeries will get postponed.
Help feed hungry students:
You can support student nutrition by making a tax-deductible donation towards student meals.
- San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD):
COVID-19 Response Fund to help provide emergency funding for cleaning supplies, additional custodial staff, and student nutrition, including daily meals and mobile refrigeration.
Text "4SFUSD" to 44321 or donate online.
- San Jose Unified School District (SJUSD):
Every $2 you give covers the cost of a meal for one of our students, so every dollar truly does count!
- Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation is helping Oakland kids during school closures.
Help feed homebound seniors:
Meals on Wheels San Francisco
Volunteers to drive meals to homebound seniors during the coronavirus crisis. Donations are also needed.
Help provide basic necessities:
Supply Bank
SupplyBank.org operates like a food bank, but for basics like diapers, hygiene supplies, school supplies, refurbished laptops.
Homeless Prenatal Program
Donations of baby formula, diapers and funds are needed.
Help the most vulnerable in your city:
City of San Francisco
Also supports critical facilities and supplies needed to protect the health of all residents, and local businesses and nonprofits weather temporary closures or reduced demand.
St. Anthony's Foundation
Volunteering has been suspended but they are still accepting donations to serve meals each day, provide people with clean clothing and provide addiction recovery services to people in need.
Food Runners
Volunteers for the program pick up perishable and prepared food from businesses and deliver it in vehicles directly to neighborhood food programs.
Bay Area Food Banks:
- Alameda County Community Food Bank
- SF-Marin Food Bank
- Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
- Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
- Redwood Empire Food Bank
National Nonprofit:
Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP)
The CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to support preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders. The focus is on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those who are working with the most vulnerable populations
American Red Cross
Red Cross officials are urging people who are eligible to give blood or platelets and who are healthy to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and to prevent any blood shortages
