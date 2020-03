Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Support local businesses by buying gift cards:

Support Silicon Valley Community Fund's (SVCF) COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund:

Give blood:

Help feed hungry students:



San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD):

COVID-19 Response Fund to help provide emergency funding for cleaning supplies, additional custodial staff, and student nutrition, including daily meals and mobile refrigeration. Text "4SFUSD" to 44321 or donate online.

San Jose Unified School District (SJUSD):

Every $2 you give covers the cost of a meal for one of our students, so every dollar truly does count!

Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation is helping Oakland kids during school closures.

Help feed homebound seniors:

Help provide basic necessities:

Help the most vulnerable in your city:

National Nonprofit:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As our neighborhoods deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis, many community members are impacted differently.Working families who depend on hourly or daily work are scared as their shifts and income are being cut.Here are some ways you can help during this time:Stores and restaurants are hurting, as they close due to the shelter-in-place order affecting the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area's counties. Buy a gift card to help the local businesses now and use it once they're back open.Funds from SVCF's COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund will support lead organizations representing each of the 10 Bay Area counties and their immediate efforts in addressing COVID-19 related challenges in their respective counties.Donors are needed urgently. Some patients need ongoing infusions in order to survive. Scheduled surgeries will get postponed.You can support student nutrition by making a tax-deductible donation towards student meals.Volunteers to drive meals to homebound seniors during the coronavirus crisis. Donations are also needed.SupplyBank.org operates like a food bank, but for basics like diapers, hygiene supplies, school supplies, refurbished laptops.Donations of baby formula, diapers and funds are needed.Also supports critical facilities and supplies needed to protect the health of all residents, and local businesses and nonprofits weather temporary closures or reduced demand.Volunteering has been suspended but they are still accepting donations to serve meals each day, provide people with clean clothing and provide addiction recovery services to people in need.Volunteers for the program pick up perishable and prepared food from businesses and deliver it in vehicles directly to neighborhood food programs.Bay Area Food Banks:The CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to support preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders. The focus is on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those who are working with the most vulnerable populationsRed Cross officials are urging people who are eligible to give blood or platelets and who are healthy to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and to prevent any blood shortages