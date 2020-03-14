MAINTAINING LEARNING: How to maintain learning during school closures

Below you will find a lesson guide for home instruction for your child that was distributed to families in the Mill Valley School District.
According to education officials, the estimated time is approximately an hour but can be extended or shortened based on your child's needs.
Lesson Plan:
Independent reading (20-30 min)
Independent learning on topic of interest via online resources (30 min)
- Ed1sto: login via school library websites for access to a variety of subscribed resources.
Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.