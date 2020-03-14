take action

MAINTAINING LEARNING: How to maintain learning during school closures

SAN FRANCISCO -- Continuing a child's daily learning is important to keep them on track, especially during closures caused by an emergency.

Below you will find a lesson guide for home instruction for your child that was distributed to families in the Mill Valley School District.

According to education officials, the estimated time is approximately an hour but can be extended or shortened based on your child's needs.

Lesson Plan:


Independent reading (20-30 min)


Independent learning on topic of interest via online resources (30 min)














  • Ed1sto: login via school library websites for access to a variety of subscribed resources.


