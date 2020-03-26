DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Commuters typically get up early to jockey for a coveted parking spot at the Orinda BART station in Contra Costa County.On Wednesday, there were hundreds of empty stalls to choose from.All of BART's parking lots sit mostly vacant as Californians shelter-in-place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.It is just one of the extraordinary sights DRONEVIEW7 captured when it flew over normally busy Bay Area locations.We flew through the East Bay and in San Francisco to document what the region looks like during the Governor's stay-at-home order.