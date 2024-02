DRONEVIEW7 VIDEO: Deep sinkhole opens up in San Francisco's Mission District

Droneview 7 video shows a deep sinkhole that opened up in San Francisco on 14th Street between Guerrero and Valencia on Wednesday.

Droneview 7 video shows a deep sinkhole that opened up in San Francisco on 14th Street between Guerrero and Valencia on Wednesday.

Droneview 7 video shows a deep sinkhole that opened up in San Francisco on 14th Street between Guerrero and Valencia on Wednesday.

Droneview 7 video shows a deep sinkhole that opened up in San Francisco on 14th Street between Guerrero and Valencia on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Check out this deep sinkhole that opened up in San Francisco on 14th Street between Guerrero and Valencia on Wednesday.

We're told one car that drove into it had two flat tires.

The block is closed until crews can fix the sinkhole.

MORE: Water main break causes sinkhole in downtown San Francisco intersection

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live