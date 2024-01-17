Crews responding to report of sinkhole in SF, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a report of sinkhole in downtown San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials say a sinkhole has developed at the intersection of California and Montgomery streets.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

MORE: SF water main break sheds light on aging infrastructure where 20% of water pipes are 100 years old

San Francisco's water main break sheds light on the city's aging infrastructure where 20% of the water pipes are 100 years old.

The intersection is closed and officials are asking the public to avoid the area, the SFFD said.

The Department of Public Works is responding.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.