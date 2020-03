Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order

Where is this order in effect?

Can I leave my home?

What is considered an 'essential activity?'

Tasks vital to health and safety - including: Gathering medical supplies, medication, items needed to work from home



Gathering household items, food and cleaning products



Outdoor activity is allowed -- but residents must comply with social distancing requirements



Caring for a family member or pet



Performing work for an essential business

Hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home healthcare services providers, mental health providers, ancillary healthcare services and veterinary facilities that care for animals



Airports, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems





Dispatchers, emergency responders, court personnel, law enforcement personnel

What is considered an 'essential business?'

Healthcare



Infrastructure



Grocery stores, farmers markets, foodbanks and produce stands





Farming, livestock and fishing



Business that provide shelter, social services and food for those in need



Newspapers, television, radio and other media



Gas stations, auto supply and repair facilities



Banks and financial institutions



Hardware stores



Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and those who provide safety and sanitation services at homes



Mailing and shipping businesses



Laundromats and dry cleaners



Restaurants -- only for delivery or take out



Businesses that delivery or ship food or groceries



Home care for seniors, adults and kids



Legal and accounting services



Childcare -- must be groups of 12 or fewer kids

What is considered 'essential travel?'

Travel related to essential activities



Travel to care for elderly, children, minors, those with disabilities or other "vulnerable" people



Travel to schools or universities to receive meals



Travel to home residence from an outside area



Travel required by law or court order

What happens if I don't follow the shelter order?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is ordering nearly all residents to stay home and limit social interaction until further notice to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 . Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the statewide order Thursday, warning that unless the rise in cases of the novel coronavirus slows, it might overwhelm the state's medical system."This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth," Newsom said. "We need to bend the curve in the state of California and in order to do that -- we need to recognize reality."Newsom says people will be able to shop for food and seek medical care but should practice social distancing. In a letter to President Donald Trump, Newsom said the virus eventually could infect more than half the state's population.The order for the entire state impacts 40 million people in California, including San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, Kern, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Sonoma Kern and Fresno counties.Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. If you go out, officials say you need to keep at least 6 feet of distance.That includes working in a healthcare, infrastructure, emergency responder capacities such as:"Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. (California Health and Safety Code 120295, et seq,)" the order reads.