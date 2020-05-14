Coronavirus California

'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on Latino community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has significantly impacted several communities across the world, however, recent studies have shown one of the groups hardest hit by the pandemic is the Latino community.

In April, San Francisco city officials announced 25% of positive COVID-19 cases in the city were among the Latino community.

In an effort to provide those with the information they need, ABC7 has partnered with the Latino Community Foundation to present, "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation" a virtual and interactive town hall.

Here are some of the panelists that were included in this town hall:



COMMUNITY SUPPORTERS:

  • Alberto B. Mendoza of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists

  • Frank Carbajal of Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit at EsTiempo LLC

  • El Tecolote newspaper


