Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water

Sky 7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Widespread flooding in Monterey County has prompted evacuations throughout the area.

Sky 7 video shows a levee break along the Salinas River, which has overflowed its banks. There are several levee breaks along the river, and water can be seen rushing through, flooding farmland.

Many of the ag fields in the area are underwater.

ABC7's drone footage shows the area south of Salinas -- along River Road and near the Chualar River Road -- taking on water quickly.

The Chualar River bridge is closed by Caltrans, with concerns about water getting too high. Oakland fire's swift water rescue boat is in the area, ready to help with flood evacuations.

The Monterey County town of Spreckles is one of the areas officials are most concerned about. The county has set up shelters for evacuees and local hotels are offering discounted rooms.

Officials are expecting potential flood-stage activity through at least Sunday.

