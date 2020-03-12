Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new ban regarding large gatherings. Non-essential gatherings must be limited to under 250 people through the month of March.
Here's a list of Bay Area school closures:
SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco Unified School District - CLOSED: On Thursday, SF Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed for three weeks due to coronavirus concerns. SFUSD previously canceled 'non-essential" events at all schools until March 22. Lowell High School closed earlier after a student's parent tested positive for coronavirus.
Archdiocese of San Francisco Schools (San Mateo, San Francisco, Marin) - CLOSED: The announcement came Tuesday on their website: "Pamela Lyons, Archdiocese of San Francisco Superintendent of Schools, announced Tuesday that all 90 Archdiocesan K-12 schools, including Archbishop Riordan, Marin Catholic, Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, and Junipero Serra High Schools, will close from March 12 through March 25, 2020. A full list of schools may be found at here. This decision was made following confirmation by the San Francisco Public Health Department on March 8 that a student in an Archdiocesan school had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19. This district-wide closure includes any planned school events such as fundraisers and community activities, as well as field trips. School buildings will not be open to children, parents, or community members during this time. Course content will be delivered utilizing the Archdiocesan distance learning protocol which has been distributed to all schools."
Archbishop Riordan High School - CANCELED: All classes, sports events and activities for Monday, March 9 after parents of a Riordan student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, school administration announced on their website.
ICA Cristo Rey Academy - CLOSED: San Francisco school will close for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for novel coronavirus.
San Francisco State University - CANCELED: All events on all SF State campuses and all University-sponsored events in March, including Gator Days and Investiture. The University detailed the plan in a letter to the community.Effective March 9 - March 31. All online classes will still remain in session.
City College of San Francisco - CANCELED:All classes suspended until March 30th.
Academy of Art University - CANCELED: All on-site classes are canceled for student safety precautions due to COVID-19 concerns. Effective Wednesday, March 11 through Monday, March 30, 2020. 10,000 students are to receive full credit for using the university's online platform.
UCSF events - CANCELED/POSTPONED: All gatherings planned in UCSF locations for in-person meetings, lectures, events, and conferences that involve 150 or more participants shall be cancelled or postponed. UCSF recommends that meeting organizers of events involving fewer than 150 participants prioritize alternatives or modifications to in-person gatherings. Consider alternatives to in-person meetings, including audio/video conferencing tools. These tools can support social-distancing practices, which are an effective strategy for limiting and preventing community transmission of COVID-19.
University of San Francisco events - CANCELED: Some campus events have been canceled, per City of San Francisco Department of Public Health guidelines.