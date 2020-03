Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO

EAST BAY

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus outbreak is having a broad economic and social impact on the Bay Area just months after COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new ban regarding large gatherings . Non-essential gatherings must be limited to under 250 people through the month of March.Here's a list of Bay Area school closures:- CLOSED: On Thursday, SF Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed for three weeks due to coronavirus concerns. SFUSD previously canceled 'non-essential" events at all schools until March 22. Lowell High School closed earlier after a student's parent tested positive for coronavirus.- CLOSED: The announcement came Tuesday on their website:- CANCELED: All classes, sports events and activities for Monday, March 9 after parents of a Riordan student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, school administration announced on their website. - CLOSED: San Francisco school will close for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for novel coronavirus.- CANCELED: All events on all SF State campuses and all University-sponsored events in March, including Gator Days and Investiture. The University detailed the plan in a letter to the community. Effective March 9 - March 31. All online classes will still remain in session.- CANCELED:All classes suspended until March 30th.- CANCELED: All on-site classes are canceled for student safety precautions due to COVID-19 concerns. Effective Wednesday, March 11 through Monday, March 30, 2020. 10,000 students are to receive full credit for using the university's online platform.- CANCELED/POSTPONED: All gatherings planned in UCSF locations for in-person meetings, lectures, events, and conferences that involve 150 or more participants shall be cancelled or postponed. UCSF recommends that meeting organizers of events involving fewer than 150 participants prioritize alternatives or modifications to in-person gatherings. Consider alternatives to in-person meetings, including audio/video conferencing tools. These tools can support social-distancing practices, which are an effective strategy for limiting and preventing community transmission of COVID-19.- CANCELED: Some campus events have been canceled, per City of San Francisco Department of Public Health guidelines.