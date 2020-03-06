Coronavirus Impact: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new ban regarding large gatherings. Non-essential gatherings must be limited to under 250 people through the month of March.
CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
Here's a list of Bay Area program updates and event cancellations:
SAN FRANCISCO
California Academy of Sciences - The Academy will be closed to the public effective March 12 at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through the end of March. This include's the NightLife event on Thursday, March 12.
City Arts & Lectures - CANCELED: Next three events starting March 12 replaced with livestreams.
Off the Grid Fort Mason Center - CANCELED: Next two dates canceled, more updates to follow.
Camp Okizu fundraiser - CANCELED
Golden Gate Park 150th Anniversary Celebration - POSTPONED: Event will reschedule for a later date this year.
UCSF events - CANCELED/POSTPONED: All gatherings planned in UCSF locations for in-person meetings, lectures, events, and conferences that involve 150 or more participants shall be cancelled or postponed. UCSF recommends that meeting organizers of events involving fewer than 150 participants prioritize alternatives or modifications to in-person gatherings. Consider alternatives to in-person meetings, including audio/video conferencing tools. These tools can support social-distancing practices, which are an effective strategy for limiting and preventing community transmission of COVID-19.
University of San Francisco events - CANCELED: Some campus events have been canceled, per City of San Francisco Department of Public Health guidelines.
Square - WORK FROM HOME: Square encourages all San Francisco employees to work from home.
Bohemian Club of San Francisco Events CANCELED: Major club events this week are cancelled, starting on March 10. This includes Tuesday and Thursday performances, large rehearsals and Wine Night.
Salesforce - WORK FROM HOME: CEO Marc Benioff encouraged employees across California and Washington to work from home for the rest of March as a precaution against coronavirus.
Lyft - WORK FROM HOME: Encouraging employees to work from home for the remainder of the week. Lyft spokesperson said, "We recently learned that a Lyft team member at our San Francisco headquarters was in contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19. The team member has not exhibited any symptoms, and is in touch with medical professionals. We are basing every step of our response process on CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution are encouraging our San Francisco headquarters employees to work from home for the remainder of this week."
Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival: POSTPONED: It remained open for its first weekend through March 8, but postponed the second week of the festival to August 16-20. "This will allow Cinequest to provide the joyful and celebratory 30th anniversary edition all deeply deserve. If you have a pass, it will be honored through this weekend and then also during the Summer Edition," officials say.
SF Ballet: CANCELED: They canceled performances through March 20, 2020. All events at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center are canceled, therefore, all performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream will not be taking place from Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, March 15, officials said.
Salesforce Park - CANCELED: All activities "As a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus, all Salesforce Park activities are temporarily suspended until further notice. Salesforce Transit Center and Salesforce Park Remain open. For more details, please visit http://SFDPH.org."
Arbor Week Eco Fair - CANCELED: San Francisco Public Works canceled its Saturday volunteer tree planting event and eco fair on March 7 due to COVID-19. The volunteer kickoff event at Thomas Edison Charter Academy campus, 938 Dolores St.
The Walt Disney Museum - CLOSED: The Museum has decided to close until further notice after potential secondary exposure involving staff and volunteers. The museum will reopen when they receive clearance from medical professionals on Friday, March 20.
San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival - POSTPONED: The 17th annual event originally scheduled for March 12 to 15 at the Cowell Theater has been postponed, organizers said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we feel that this is the most prudent choice at this time to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, filmmakers and partners," organizers posted on their website. "Refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets thus far."
Gucci San Francisco fashion show - CANCELED: Amid novel coronavirus concerns, the Italian fashion label told The Hollywood Reporter the uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak prompted the event's cancellation: "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."
Grace Cathedral "Health and Safety of our Community: Grace Light" - CANCELED: The Cathedral canceled its event scheduled for March 9, 2020. Here is a link.
St. Patrick's Day Parade - CANCELED: The annual event held in San Francisco is canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
Airtable - WORK FROM HOME: The software company headquartered in San Francisco is allowing employees to work from home.
Twitter - WORK FROM HOME: The social media company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, is encouraging employees to work from home during the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, Twitter said, "Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us. We are operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our Tweeps healthy.