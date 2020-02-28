Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new ban regarding large gatherings. Non-essential gatherings must be limited to under 250 people through the month of March.
CLOSURES: Bay Area school, business, and event closures and cancellations due to COVID-19
Due to the recent spike in cases, San Francisco, Santa Clara County and Alameda County are banning gatherings and events that exceed a certain amount of people. The Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and San Jose Sharks have all also taken measures to address the spread of the novel coronavirus by either not playing in front of fans or canceling games.
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak
So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page, here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
Here's where you can find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in California, the U.S. and the world.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares statewide emergency after 1st novel coronavirus death
On March 4, California's governor, Gavin Newsom, declared a state of emergency after the state's first COVID-19 related death occurred in Placer County.
Coronavirus Impact: School closures, cancellations related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
The Bay Area is beginning to feel the economic and social impact of the new coronavirus outbreak just months after COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Here's a list of Bay Area school closures, program updates and event cancellations.
LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus
As the impact of the coronavirus continues to grow across the United States the financial implications also continue to grow. ABC7 News has compiled the following list to help you navigate these uncertain times:
Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing and can appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
As concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak grows, health officials continue to reiterate that one of the best ways to protect yourself is also one of the simplest: washing your hands.
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
As COVID-19 has spread, so have certain rumors, myths and other pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control is encouraging the public to "share facts, not fear" and provided the following information on its website to debunk certain mistruths that are spreading.
Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
Here are some ideas on what supplies you need at home to stay healthy as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.
No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Here's a list of more than 100 ready to use, dilatable and wipeable biocidal products that the EPA has approved as effective at killing viruses like the coronavirus.
Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
The COVID-19 outbreak has been classified as a pandemic, so we broke down the terms you need to know and also took a closer look at the world's worst infections that have killed millions.
HOW IT SPREADS
- Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
- There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
* The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus