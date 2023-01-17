Breathtaking drone video shows snow-covered Truckee after series of storms hit region

New drone video shows what that winter white looks like in Truckee. The roads, rooftops, trees and hillsides are all covered in snow.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) -- New drone video shows what the winter white looks like in Truckee.

The roads, rooftops, trees and hillsides are all covered in snow.

Ski resorts received several more inches early Monday.

MORE: California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

Palisades reported nine inches in the last 24 hours.

Over the weekend, drivers dealt with whiteout conditions so bad that stretches of Interstate 80 were shut down.

Chains are required on both I-80 and Highway 50.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says in just the past week, it has measured more than 7.5 feet of snow.

There is a winter storm warning in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live