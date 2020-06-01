7 Bay Area cities implement curfew after George Floyd protests turn violent with looting, vandalism

The order requires everyone within the city to stay home from the designated times.
EAST BAY
DANVILLE
The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 31 and remain in effect until further notice.
Danville has declared a State of Emergency due to civil unrest.
Residents are asked to stay at home during this time. Additional police personnel have been activated and are maintaining patrols throughout town.
PLEASANT HILL
The curfew was in effect from 9:30 p.m to 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 through Monday, June 1.
There will be exceptions to the curfew that allow essential activities to continue, such as for the media, medical service providers and others.
PLEASANT HILL CA - Curfew in effect Sun, May 31 from 9:30pm through Mon, Jun 1 at 5:30am. Continuing each night until rescinded. Commercial areas only. See attached image showing declaration by City Mgr & Emergency Svcs Director June Catalano. pic.twitter.com/34LhJPKR5M— Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) June 1, 2020
SAN LEANDRO
The city of San Leandro was in effect until 5 a.m. June 1.
Officials say all residents are directed to stay home except emergency responsers, those seeking medical care, those traveling to and from work and the unsheltered.
City of San Leandro has implemented a curfew, effective immediately. All residents are directed 2 stay home except 1st responders, those seeking med. care, those traveling 2 and from work, & unsheltered. The curfew will remain in effect until 5am. More info will b confirmed 2mor pic.twitter.com/DOXOOXlymz— City of San Leandro (@CitySanLeandro) June 1, 2020
WALNUT CREEK
Officials issued a curfew starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza.
Due to civil unrest in the Broadway Plaza area, the City of Walnut Creek is establishing a curfew, effective at 6:00pm today & asking all businesses downtown to close immediately. Please ensure your doors are locked & secured. Please call 9-1-1 only in the event of an emergency— Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) June 1, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO
The curfew was put into effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 31 and remains in effect until further notice.
Officials say the order requires everyone within the City of San Francisco to stay home from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
San Francisco mayor says the citywide curfew is 'absolutely necessary' following looting and violent protests over the weekend.
We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020
People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.
The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.
We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home.
Those exempt from the curfew are first responders, essential city service employees, people seeking medical attention, credentialed media and people experiencing homelessness. For more information, residents are urged to call 311 or see the mayor's website here.
SOUTH BAY
SANTA CLARA
On Sunday night, Santa Clara issued the following statement:
"Due to civil unrest in the neighboring city of San José that has resulted in some looting and rioting over the weekend, City Manager Deanna J. Santana in her role as the Director of Emergency Services has declared a local state of emergency for Santa Clara.
Santa Clara and San José have shared city borders where both Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row shopping districts are located and have been identified as locations of potential interest for protests and raids. At this time of issuing this release, there is already credible activity in the area.
There are concerns that the peaceful protests over the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis may get overtaken by unlawful gatherings.
In collaboration with the Santa Clara City Council and Police Department, City Manager Santana has issued a citywide curfew which will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 until future notice."
SAN JOSE
The curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday, May 31 for the next seven days or until further notice.
There will be exceptions to the curfew that allow essential activities to continue, such as for the media, medical service providers and others. The city has also proclaimed a local emergency to address the civil unrest. See more information here.
June 1, 2020
OTHER CITIES:
- Alameda County: The rioting and looting events of last night have been mostly resolved and the vast majority of police actions have subsided as of early this morning. Alameda County is rescinding our advisory as of 5 am and will send out further alerts if needed. . For more info, go here."
- Oakland: Oakland Mayor Libbyt Schaaf is keeping a curfew option on table but recognizes that "curfews have been used as tools of government oppression and racial violence." On Sunday, Mayor Schaaf and Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer issued a joint statement: "We ask everyone to stay home - honoring our shelter-in-place health order, and to prevent vandals from hiding within peaceful demonstrations. While a citywide curfew is always an option, we will continue to focus our law enforcement resources on providing high visibility with marked vehicles, as well as utilizing unmarked vehicles, in our vulnerable areas without having to escalate to a curfew. We will arrest those who would loot, vandalize or otherwise harm our city. We will continue to assess conditions and intelligence."
