WATCH AT NOON: Mayor Breed to speak at Black Trans Lives rally at SF City Hall

Mayor London Breed speaks at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is expected to talk at the Black Trans Lives rally in San Francisco at noon today.

According to its Facebook page, the rally is called Black Trans Lives Matter - Bridging Black Trans Lives: Advancing Racial Equity for All Black Lives.

It will take place on the Polk Street side of City Hall.

RELATED: Bay Area group spreads awareness on Black LGBTQIA rights with a colorful message

The group says the event is about raising awareness and "advancing racial equity for all Black lives, and to honor and uplift the voices of Black Trans and nonbinary leadership in the Bay Area."

The group says people must be socially distanced and 6 feet away from each other.

Its partners are Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community, San Francisco Human Rights Commission, Alameda County Behavioral Health, MegaBlack San Francisco, The Transgender District, TAJA's Coalition, TGIJP, Brotherhood 510, and UCSF Center of Excellence for Transgender Health

The rally is expected to last from noon to 3 p.m.
