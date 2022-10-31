Bay Area beware: This haunted house is designed to make you scream and get a good scare

Santa Rosa's Blind Scream haunted house was built to deliver a good scare just in time for Halloween. Here's an inside look. If you dare.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- For 13 years, Blind Scream haunted house in Santa Rosa has been providing guests with a good scare for Halloween.

"One of our goals is to immerse our guests with all of the sights and sounds in the haunted house", Blind Scream co-owner Judy Groverman Walker explains, "it's specifically designed to keep you wondering what's around that next corner."

VIDEO: Explore mysterious and spooky spots | Watch 'Creepy Bay Area' special here

Designing the perfect scream house takes time, energy and a lot of building. In fact, Walker and co-owner Drew Dominguez stared building this year's haunt right after last Thanksgiving.

"I knew that one of the scenes we were going to build this year was the barn scene"' Drew Dominguez shares, "I really wanted it to be vintage Halloween so that meant we were going to need a lot of pumpkins.

For prop maker Mateo Crawford, carving hundreds of pumpkins proved to be a daunting task.

"I've shown up here after work, after hours on my days off, that's the dedication we like to see," Crawford says with a smile.

VIDEO: Fremont's Ghost House breaks attendance records this year with first haunts since COVID-19 pandemic

And no haunted attraction would be complete without actors.

"Now we can breathe some life into it by adding a real life character," Dominguez adds.

Making those characters come to life is make-up artist Abra Dominguez's job.

"I spend a lot of time making everyone awful, gory and freaky...It really helps them get into that full, grizzly character," Abra reveals.

RELATED: LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area

Blind scream was designed to get everyone in the spirit of the season.

"Hearing people scream, that's how we know people had a great time" Walker declares.

For more information visit this page, if you dare.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live