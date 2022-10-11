LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? Here's a list of fun events happening across the San Francisco Bay Area.

East Bay

Trapxart Halloween

Friday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 29 - 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Come vibe, look at some art, dance, drink and mingle with a creative, fashion-forward crowd.

Monsters Bash

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Celebrate this Halloween Season onboard the haunted USS Hornet for a Spooky Dance Party! Wear your most Spooktacular costume and come boogie to the music of The Cocktail Monkeys! Featuring music from classical rock to today's hits! Consisting of five seasoned musicians the Cocktail Monkeys is a band that brings high energy and serious fun to each and every performance. For the last 16+ years, the band has been working steady in the greater San Francisco Bay Area performing at many events including festivals, concert series and selected nite clubs."

6th Annual Point Richmond Haunted Halloween History Hike

Saturday, Octo. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

On Saturday, October 29th, Karen Buchanan will lead the 6th Annual Haunted Halloween History Hike through downtown Point Richmond and surrounding neighborhoods. Watch history come alive with ghosts of historic Point Richmond characters, including Martha Crichett, Kate Riordan, Juan Bautista Alvarado, Gus Keller and more. Hear the spooky ghost stories about Abbott Hospital, the Hotel Mac, the Hanging House, the Cauldron House and the Stairley house.

Tri-Valley Halloween Con 2022

Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All things pop culture including toys, collectibles (new and vintage), anime, LEGO, comics, art, jewelry and much more will be featured at this family-friendly show presented by Bay Area Festivals and American Brick Builders. Featured Guests are Robert Mukes (Rufus Firefly Jr. in House of 1000 Corpses) and Mary Gibbs the voice of beloved Boo in Monsters, Inc. when she was just 5 years old."

North Bay

Wonka's Halloween Wonderland

Sunday, Oct. 30, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Come join us at Wonka's Halloween Wonderland on Sunday, October 30th at Vallejo Peoples Garden on Mare Island! Watch as we transform the beautiful garden into Wonka's Halloween Wonderland! Your kids will love it as they trick or treat through this magical garden! This is the perfect Halloween event for everyone!

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 22 through Oct. 31

Oakland Zoo's popular Boo at the Zoo event returns for another year for the whole family to enjoy, featuring a spooky animal-themed scavenger hunt and a costume contest.

Halloween Jam at Children's Fairyland

Oct. 21 through Oct. 31

Children's Fairyland's annual event will feature rides, a scavenger hunt and arts and crafts stations.

Peninsula

Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 15-16 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Join us to celebrate the spectacular 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival!

San Francisco

Crawloween: San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl 2022

Saturday, Oct. 29 - 2 p.m.

The San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl is back and it's bigger than ever! Last year, over 7000 costumed crawlers took over Polk Street for cheap drinks, music, dancing, costume contests more! Think of it as Trick 'r Treating....for adults. This year, we are expecting well over 7,000 participants for the biggest pub crawl in the city!

Thrill-O-Ween

Saturday, Oct. 29 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Kick off the fall season with a spooktacular experience designed for you to enjoy an entire afternoon of safe Halloween fun. Thrive City will be filled with themed activities for all ages, trick or treating, and thrills throughout the area. Stay alert because you never know who or what may pop out!

Edge of Halloween Treasure Hunt

Sunday, Oct. 30 - 2 p.m.

Join us for a Halloween treasure hunt for children and their families in a holiday-perfect Gothic ambiance with spooky music and festive fun! Children and families will follow the footsteps of the cathedral cat, performing fun tasks, searching for clues, and weaving their way through obstacles, before receiving a bag of "treasure" as a reward! Sensational and super-spooky organ music will be provided by Grammy Award-winning composer and organist Dorothy Papadakos.

Ferry Building Harvest Festival

Friday, Oct. 28 - Sunday, Oct. 30

Join Foodwise and the Ferry Building Marketplace in this celebration of Harvest Season! There's something for everyone to enjoy with a full weekend featuring kid's activities, cooking demos, trick-or-treating, and movie night.

NorCal Exotic Aroids and Tropicals Halloween Plant Pop-Up

Sunday, Oct. 30 - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

NorCal Exotic Aroids & Tropicals is excited to host a Halloween Plant Pop-up event at The Firehouse at Fort Mason in San Francisco, CA. There will be a number of vendors, food and music, and trick-or-treating for kids, pumpkin carving and a costume contest. Join us for a day of plants, Halloween fun and catching up with our plant community!

Castro Family Halloween Block Party & Costume Contest

Sunday, Oct. 30 - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Castro Merchants is proud to present the first-annual Castro Family Halloween Block Party and Costume Contest for all ages, including pets! Join us as we turn Noe Street between Market and Beaver into a spooky, fun festival with something for everyone.

South Bay

Pacifica Runners Halloween 5K

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Paid registration includes medal, goodie bag, and raffle entry! Lots of cool raffle prizes! Dress up!! Prizes for the best costumes!!

Sunnyvale Halloween Pet Parade 2022

Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

It's back! Our Sunnyvale traditional Pet Parade! Plans are underway to celebrate the Halloween season with a costume pet parade through downtown Sunnyvale. Pet parents also welcome to dress up and enjoy the day with family fun!

