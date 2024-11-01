Thousands take over SF street where residents throw a Halloween party for children

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Buckets full of candy, spider webs and pumpkins mean one thing. It's Halloween.

Residents across San Francisco have one focus, to make children happy.

"A safe experience that gives them that joy of costuming up," said David Seward, UC Law Chief Financial Officer.

At the UC Law campus, for the last 4 decades they have created a safe haven for children on this holiday.

"Hundreds of children and they come from the elementary schools, the after-school programs and they come with mom and dad and have that experience that would be otherwise challenging given some of the neighborhood conditions," said Seward

Parents like Jennifer Martinez appreciate this.

"That is honestly a good idea and a good thing because a lot of families don't want their kids to be outside especially in the TL in a place that is a bad area," said Martinez.

Many children San Francisco live in the Tenderloin. Jennifer grew up here and said it's hard to have to explain the challenges in the area, so business owners and nonprofits work extra to create a refuge for many.

"As a little girl it would catch my attention because what is that? But trick or treat would always be nice because all the stores always have candied for the little kids," said Martinez.

At Code Tenderloin, throughout the week they have been giving out costumes to families in need

"We gave out 160 yesterday. We still have a few more here and we will give them away today. Maybe somebody walking down the street and their child doesn't have a costume," said Miss Tina with Code Tenderloin.

At San Francisco's Belvedere Street residents take this holiday very seriously.

"There is a neighborhood email group, and realtors are supposed to let people know when they buy into this street this is an informal expectation that if you live here you better deliver," said Dean Angle, Belvedere St. resident.

Some the residents were ready for Halloween with 4-5,000 pieces of candy.