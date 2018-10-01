Body found in North Carolina park officially identified as 6-year-old Maddox Ritch

EMBED </>More Videos

A vigil was held on Thursday night in honor of Maddox Ritch.

GASTONIA, N.C. --
Gastonia police received confirmation Monday from the medical examiner's office that the body found in a park last week is that of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch.

Maddox's body was found last Thursday partially submerged in Long Creek, a little more than one mile from where his father had last seen him.

Maddox's father, Ian Ritch, told police that the boy, who has autism and is nonverbal, disappeared after running off while they were at Rankin Lake Park.

RELATED: Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found in North Carolina

Autopsy results are not yet complete, so a cause of death is unknown at this time.

"We are deeply saddened to learn the body found by searchers last Thursday is confirmed to be Maddox Ritch," Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said Monday. "Hundreds of people searched tirelessly for this child and our work continues to answer every question we can about his tragic death."

Authorities are still looking for information regarding Maddox's disappearance, specifically from people who were at the park the day he went missing -- on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (704) 869-1075.

Note: The video above is from a previous story
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmissing boynorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Show More
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault
Study: Too much screen time can lead to dog depression
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
More News