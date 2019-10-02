Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive: Sheriff

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has identified kidnapped Bay Area tech executive, Tushar Atre, as the person who was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this week Sheriff's deputies responded to Atre's home in the 3000 block of Pleasant Point Rd. after receiving a 911 call from someone inside the residence who reported a home invasion and kidnapping.

RELATED: Body found during search for Bay Area tech executive kidnapped from Santa Cruz County home

The investigation eventually led detectives to the Upper Meadow Ranch area off Soquel-San Jose Road, where they located the missing vehicle around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A deceased body was also found nearby. The body turned out to be the 50-year-old Atre, who was the founder of AtreNet.

Officials now believe the suspect's motive was robbery.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasure pointkidnappingkidnapmissing mansanta cruz county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Body found during search for Bay Area tech executive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Emeryville carjacker finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland
Final preparations underway for A's Wild Card game
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
SJ Sharks taking on Vegas Golden Knights in NHL season opener
Get ready for warm weekend weather, Bay Area!
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Residents taken from assisted living center after gas leak in San Mateo
Show More
LIVE | At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping of UC Merced student
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Political conflict in the Silicon Valley
More TOP STORIES News