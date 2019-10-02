Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive: Sheriff

#BREAKING: #SantaCruz Sheriff's Office has identified 50 y.o. Tushar Atre as the person who was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday morning. He was kidnapped from his #PleasantPoint home earlier in the day. Officials now believe the motive was robbery. #ABC7Now — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) October 2, 2019

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has identified kidnapped Bay Area tech executive, Tushar Atre, as the person who was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday morning.Earlier this week Sheriff's deputies responded to Atre's home in the 3000 block of Pleasant Point Rd. after receiving a 911 call from someone inside the residence who reported a home invasion and kidnapping.The investigation eventually led detectives to the Upper Meadow Ranch area off Soquel-San Jose Road, where they located the missing vehicle around 10 a.m. Tuesday.A deceased body was also found nearby. The body turned out to be the 50-year-old Atre, who was the founder of AtreNet.Officials now believe the suspect's motive was robbery.