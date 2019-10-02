Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive: Sheriff

Earlier this week Sheriff's deputies responded to Atre's home in the 3000 block of Pleasant Point Rd. after receiving a 911 call from someone inside the residence who reported a home invasion and kidnapping.
The investigation eventually led detectives to the Upper Meadow Ranch area off Soquel-San Jose Road, where they located the missing vehicle around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
A deceased body was also found nearby. The body turned out to be the 50-year-old Atre, who was the founder of AtreNet.
Officials now believe the suspect's motive was robbery.
