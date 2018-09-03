MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. --The body of a California woman has been recovered from the Colorado River Monday morning following a boat crash over the weekend.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Eyewitness News that the body of Chrisi Lewis, 51, was located in the Colorado River around 7:30 a.m.
VIDEO: Colorado River boat crash survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'
Lewis was from Visalia, according to ABC7 sister station KFSN-TV. She was also the step-daughter of a former sheriff in Tulare County.
The sheriff's office issued a statement after learning about her death.
"We are deeply saddened to hear about the horrible crash on the Colorado River. We know that there will be families right here in Tulare County grieving the loss of their loved ones for days, months and years to come and our hearts absolutely go out to them.
"We do know one of the victims, 51-year-old Chrisi Lewis, a Tulare County resident, did not survive the crash. Lewis is the daughter of one of farm managers and the step-daughter of former Tulare County Sheriff Bill Wittman. Sheriff Boudreaux spoke with the family this morning and is in constant contact with them.
"We are also keeping in close contact with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, who are heading up rescue and recovery efforts. And we're ready to provide whatever assistance they might need. Please keep the families of all of those affected by this tragedy in your prayers."
Lewis worked as a nurse at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The CEO released the following statement:
"We are shocked and heartbroken to learn about the passing of one of our own in this weekend's tragic Colorado River boat crash. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who knew Chrisi Lewis and to the family and friends still searching the river for their loved ones. In Chrisi's 22-year career at Kaweah Delta, she was one of our best and brightest and was responsible for saving hundreds of lives. Chrisi came to Kaweah Delta as a new graduate nurse and worked in the Intensive Care Unit. She most recently worked in our Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit as a Charge Nurse. She loved her patients, she was an invaluable team member, and she will be greatly missed."
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety is continuing to search for three others who remain missing.
One of the missing people was identified as Brian Grabowski, 49, also of Tulare County. KFSN-TV reports that Grabowski's wife was rescued following the boat crash and was transported to a Las Vegas hospital, where she is recovering from injuries.
Family members identified another missing boater as Kirra Drury. Loved ones created a GoFundMe account to help Drury's family search for her.
The incident happened Saturday near Moabi Regional Park on a stretch of the Colorado River between Pirates Cove and the Topock Marina just north of Lake Havasu. A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Department said more than a dozen people on-board the boats were thrown into the water.
An #LASD SEB dive team has been deployed to assist our partners @sbcountysheriff on the Colorado River north of Havasu in search of missing persons in the river after a head on boat collision. Public safety #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/DD42WW95Fm— SEB (@SEBLASD) September 3, 2018
In the immediate aftermath of the impact, good Samaritans in passing boats pulled crash victims out of the water. Nine people were hurt -- two of them critically.
It's believed none of the boaters were wearing life vests at the time.
KFSN-TV contributed to this report.