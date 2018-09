EMBED >More News Videos As three people remain missing from a weekend boat crash on the Colorado River near Lake Havasu, a survivor spoke out about the deadly ordeal on Tuesday.

Brian Grabowski, 49, of Tulare County, is shown in a file photo from KFSN-TV.

Kirra Drury, right, is seen in a photo on a GoFundMe page.

An #LASD SEB dive team has been deployed to assist our partners @sbcountysheriff on the Colorado River north of Havasu in search of missing persons in the river after a head on boat collision. Public safety #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/DD42WW95Fm — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 3, 2018

The body of a California woman has been recovered from the Colorado River Monday morning following a boat crash over the weekend.The Mohave County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Eyewitness News that the body of Chrisi Lewis, 51, was located in the Colorado River around 7:30 a.m.Lewis was from Visalia, according to ABC7 sister station KFSN-TV. She was also the step-daughter of a former sheriff in Tulare County.The sheriff's office issued a statement after learning about her death.Lewis worked as a nurse at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The CEO released the following statement:The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety is continuing to search for three others who remain missing.One of the missing people was identified as Brian Grabowski, 49, also of Tulare County. KFSN-TV reports that Grabowski's wife was rescued following the boat crash and was transported to a Las Vegas hospital, where she is recovering from injuries.Family members identified another missing boater as Kirra Drury. Loved ones created a GoFundMe account to help Drury's family search for her.The incident happened Saturday near Moabi Regional Park on a stretch of the Colorado River between Pirates Cove and the Topock Marina just north of Lake Havasu. A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on.The Mohave County Sheriff's Department said more than a dozen people on-board the boats were thrown into the water.In the immediate aftermath of the impact, good Samaritans in passing boats pulled crash victims out of the water. Nine people were hurt -- two of them critically.It's believed none of the boaters were wearing life vests at the time.