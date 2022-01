SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco tech start-up, Bolt, is making a change meant to ease the workload for staffers.Bolt is now permanently switching to a four-day work week.The company started with the idea back in October, when it began testing the new schedule.Within a month they saw a surge in productivity.Ninety-five percent of the workforce wanted to keep working four days a week.Bolt's CEO, Ryan Breslow, calls the traditional 5-day work week, "work theater."