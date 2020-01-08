Arts & Entertainment

BottleRock Napa Valley Festival is a hit with our Four @4

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BottleRock Napa Valley returns to the Bay Area - one member of our Four @4 team was especially excited!

Ama Daetz is clearly a Dave Matthews Band fan, but there is so much more to see. One of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, features an unparalleled combination of the world's biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts.


The BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, May 22: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Finneas, Milky Chance, Amos Lee, Village People, MUNA, RIPE, The Frights, Digable Planets, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, Meg Myers, Tessa Violet, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics,
99 Neighbors, In The Valley Below, Ryland James, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, The Haden Triplets, Grass Child

Saturday, May 23: Stevie Nicks, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Empire of The Sun, Tegan & Sara, CAAMP, Grace VanderWaal, Eric B. & Rakim, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, Jack Harlow, MAX, DJ Z-Trip, TWIN XL, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Smith and Thell, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Hembree, almost monday, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 24: Dave Matthews Band, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Iration, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Trampled By Turtles, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Turns 40, Mandolin Orange, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Eliza & The Delusionals, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Evie Irie, KOTA The Friend, Full Moonalice: The THC Revue, Buffalo Gospel, The Alive, Lily Meola, Obsidian Son, Silverado Pickups

To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, visit: BottleRockNapaValley.com or follow them on social at:
Facebook - @BottleRockNapaValley
Twitter - @BottleRockNapa
Instagram - @BottleRockNapa

About BottleRock Napa Valley

BottleRock Napa Valley features the world's top musicians on five music stages plus the VIP Acoustic stage, along with the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage showcasing one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups. Master Sommeliers, celebrity chefs and dozens of the region's finest vintners, restaurateurs and brewers rub shoulders with guests in an intimate setting. BottleRock Napa Valley offers the best in wine, food and craft brews to complement the music and create an authentic wine country experience for festival guests. #BottleRock

About Latitude 38 Entertainment
Latitude 38 Entertainment produces premium events featuring live music, food and wine throughout California including BottleRock Napa Valley.

About JaM Cellars
JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, everyday wines. Crafted by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé, JaM Cabernet Sauvignon and Toast Sparkling are rich, bold, luscious, and live up to their names. Butter melts in your mouth, Candy Dry Rosé leaves you wanting more, JaM Cab brims with berries, and Toast Sparkling is a celebration in a glass. These wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime-whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. And now even easier-to-love, Butter and Candy Dry Rosé are both available in fun, grab-and-go 4-packs of 250ml cans. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @JaMCellars #JaMCellars and JaMCellars.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertticketspromotionsfestivalmusic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News