Ridgecrest Earthquake

VIDEO: Boy flees laundromat carrying little girl when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits

FRESNO, Calif. -- New video shows the moments a family inside a Ridgecrest laundromat frantically ran out of the door during Friday night's jolting earthquake.

A little boy inside is seen picking up a little girl and carrying her in his arms, seconds later parts of the ceiling collapsed.

The damage even took a toll on Highway 178. Parts of the roadway were repaired during Friday afternoon but were buckled again after the second quake.

As crews patched the cracks overnight, a 4.4 magnitude aftershock rattled the ground.

Things are starting to move up in Trona; the small town was left in the dark for nearly eight hours following the quake. Now power is restored, but residents are without running water.

FULL VIDEO: Boy flees laundromat carrying little girl during Ridgecrest Earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

FULL VIDEO: A little boy inside the building is seen picking up a little girl and carrying her in his arms, seconds later parts of the ceiling collapse.



"We were inside the house, and it was hectic everything was moving never seen something like that," said resident Art Rivera.

In Ridgecrest, cleanup efforts are underway at a market for the second time in three days.

"I know how much this store means to my dad, so I knew it had such a profound impact on him and that got me devastated," said Valerie Abdullatif.

Her father, the owner of the store, does not have earthquake insurance and is preparing for a big financial hit. Family members from out of town have stepped in to help Abdullatif's father.

"We drive here and try to help, and it's going to be very difficult to start, and it's going to be two hands better than one hand," said Samer Dahouch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeridgecrest earthquakesurveillancecaliforniasurveillance video
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Satellite images show dramatic view of Ridgecrest earthquake
Ridgecrest man reaches into fissure following earthquakes
Quake expert reveals which buildings in Bay Area are at greatest risk
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News