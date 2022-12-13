A look at rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's path to 49ers

"I am pretty sure his stock is rising."

ABC7 spoke to 49ers Brock Purdy's high school football coach on his incredible first win as quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Even if you didn't see Sunday night's 49ers game, you're probably hearing all the talk about niners' rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

He and the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady's homecoming in a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We looked into Purdy's roots and his journey to the 49ers, and spoke with his high school coach.

This past spring, video showed Purdy throwing at his alma mater Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

"He went out there and was looking at some of the routes the niners would run, and he was telling them what routes to run, so it was really cool to see that. Kids had a blast," said Joseph Ortiz, head football coach at Perry High School.

Current Perry High School coach Joseph Ortiz says Purdy came out to help current players improve their game.

He says Purdy has been the talk of the school lately.

And if you ask his old high school coach Preston Jones, he was the model school leader.

"He was always going to do more of what was asked of him. He was an unbelievable player to coach. Sure got spoiled coaching him," said Jones.

The 22-year-old rookie from Iowa State was the last pick in this year's draft.

It's a pick infamously known as "Mr. Irrelevant."

On Sunday, Mr. Irrelevant became relevant by leading the 49ers to a dominating 35-7 performance over Bay Area native and arguably the best to ever play...Tom Brady.

"Oh my gosh, he is playing Tom Brady. Oh my gosh, like how cool is that? It was so cool to see him. The level of his game was off the charts," said Jones.

Seven rookie quarterbacks made their National Football League debut against Tom Brady. All of them have lost except for one: Brock Purdy.

"Being a little kid watching him kill it through out all those years and win all those super bowls. To be even able to give him a high five at the end of it. I though that was pretty cool," said Brock Purdy at the ESPN 49ers-Bucs podium following Sunday's game.

Purdy is now the third quarterback to start for the 49ers this season.

Usually when that happens, the team's chances of competing are greatly diminished. But if you ask his current teammates, they believe they are still in it.

"He was the guy calling all the plays for me when I was trying to learn the offense, so it is a testament to him and the work he has put in," said Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back after Sunday game.

Perry High School believes Purdy has the character to become a strong quarterback in the NFL.

"I am pretty sure his stock is rising, if not with the niners, but with other teams out there, too, so it is pretty impressive to see," said Ortiz.

