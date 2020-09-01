Bay Area Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks goes viral after bringing newborn to vote on housing bill

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When California Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks rushed to the floor to vote on State Bill 1120, she intended to make a point about the state's housing crisis. But a video of that moment has gone viral for making an entirely separate point about the struggle of working mothers.

Wicks, who represents Berkeley and Oakland in the state assembly, says she requested to cast her vote on the bill by proxy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but her request was denied.

So she drove to Sacramento with her 1-month-old, Elly, and made it in time to speak on the assembly floor, Elly swaddled over her shoulder.



"I was actually in the middle of feeding my daughter when this bill came up, and I ran down on the floor today because I strongly need to pass this bill," Wicks said.

State Bill 1120, which aimed to make it easier to build duplexes in areas zone for single-family homes, failed to pass the State Assembly Monday.

Wicks tweeted she was "absolutely devastated" by the bill's failure.

"Our housing crisis requires us to act, and tonight we failed to do that," she said. "But I promise you this: I will *always* show up for housing - no matter what."
