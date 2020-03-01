18-year-old arrested after injuring 4 teens in intentional hit, run in Burlingame, police say

BURLINGAME, Calif. -- An 18-year-old San Mateo man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of felony hit and run and attempted homicide, with Burlingame police investigators asserting the man allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and intentionally hit four teenagers, seriously injuring them.

Police said they arrested Omeed Adibi after he drove away from the scene, near Howard Avenue and Clarendon Road, where four pedestrians, all young teenagers, were hit by an SUV at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. This is about a half-mile south of U.S. Highway 101.

Two of the victims sustained major injuries and were taken to Stanford Hospital, and the two others were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with moderate injuries. The victims are San Mateo residents.

RELATED: Castro Valley hit-and-run: Suspect out on bail, memorial grows for girl killed

The SUV driver, meanwhile, fled the scene, but was tracked by witnesses to the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue, about three blocks from the accident scene, police said Saturday night. Adibi was then arrested and taken
into custody, police said.

Burlingame officers' preliminary investigation indicates Adibi deliberately drove onto the sidewalk and intentionally hit the four youths. Officers said they don't yet know why.

Burlingame police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Burlingame PD Investigations Division at (650) 777-4100.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlingamehit and runarrestchildren hit by carpedestrian injurednanny arrestedhit and run accident
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News