Castro Valley hit-and-run: Suspect out on bail, memorial grows for girl killed

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The driver accused of killing a 12-year-old girl in a crosswalk in Castro Valley is out on bail this morning, hours after surrendering.

There is a memorial where Lana Carlos was killed. Investigators say she was in the crosswalk with her sister when she was hit and killed.

The man accused of hitting her bailed out of jail last night. Joshua Byrne, 24, was booked yesterday for felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter after turning himself in. Lana was walking home from school when she was hit Monday afternoon.

Officers say Byrne was turning left in his raised up Ford F-150 and maybe didn't see her. Her family says she was a wonderful girl.

"She was a special, sweet, sweet, sweet little angel, and she loved everybody, and she touched everyone's life. She's very close to God, and she carried her Bible around in her backpack and we are going to miss her," said Lisa Calcote, Lana's aunt.

Byrne lives in Hayward but used to live in Castro Valley. Authorities think he was working construction in the area. Officers do not why Byrne turned himself in, saying he is not answering questions.

The CHP says they will be stepping up enforcement here on Crow Canyon Road.
