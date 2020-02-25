Castro Valley hit-and-run: Suspect arrested, 12-year-old victim ID'd

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- CHP officers say 24-year-old Joshua Byrne of Hayward walked into the CHP office in Castro Valley at 8 a.m. Tuesday and turned himself in for the hit and run death of 12-year-old Lana Carlos.

Officers have surveillance video from the collision and say they were closing in on Byrne.

"We did see that Joshua, after striking Lana, stopped, looked, and then took off and left her on the road to die. The charge right now is felony hit and run," Officer Gabe Walters said.

He says they are also charging him with vehicular manslaughter.



The CHP says Byrne was driving a raised up Ford F150 and turned left onto Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley Monday at 3:25 when he hit Lana. It happened at Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road.

Officer Walters says Lana was in the crosswalk with her sister and was crossing with a green light. They were walking home from school when it happened.

Officer Walters knows the Carlos family.

"It hits home a little harder just because it's a small community. My daughter goes to school with them, they are members of our church," he said.

His voice caught as he went on the say "She made all the right decisions. It only takes one person to make the wrong decision, to ruin everybody's life," he said.



Investigators have surveillance video and say it does not look like speed was a factor. They don't know if the driver was under the influence because so much time has passed. They also don't know if he was texting at the time.

Byrne is a resident of Hayward but formerly of Castro Valley. They think he was working construction in the area. Officers do not why Byrne turned himself in, saying he is not answering questions.

The CHP says they will be stepping up enforcement in the area.
