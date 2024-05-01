Alameda County supervisors delay vote on DA Pamela Price's recall election

Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to delay the vote on District Attorney Pamela Price's recall election.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Public safety is priceless, say members of the group SAFE, or Save Alameda For Everyone. They gathered the necessary signatures to trigger a special election to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

"The recall is going to happen. And this it," claims Carl Chan, one of the leaders of SAFE.

SAFE supporters gathered in front of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors office in Oakland ahead Tuesday's board meeting.

They were met with Price's supporters. "Stop scapegoating Price! Stop scapegoating Price!" they chanted.

During the meeting, some challenged the legality of even scheduling a special election, claiming the Registrar of Voters did not follow proper protocol during the signature count. The recall supporters demanded a vote made immediately.

After three hours of public debate, the board voted to decide the date for a recall election at a special meeting they will hold on May 14. That allows the supervisors to either schedule a special election this summer. Or, to consolidate the recall election with the November election, which could save the county upwards of $20 million.

Meanwhile, Price announced that the California Fair Political Practices Commission, or FPPC, has opened an investigation into the recall.

"A handful of wealthy folks who want to overturn the election has been rife with fraud, has been rife with harassment of my supporters," says Price.

Price filed complaints over allegations of illegal signature gathering and financial irregularities by Reviving the Bay Area, the PAC funding the recall.

"We know that the PAC that was used to raise money initially for SAFE was not properly designated. There are rules as to how a PAC can be designated. And they did not follow those rules," says Price.

Chan calls the investigation an attempt by Price to intimidate the recall camp.

"Everything has to be disclosed. So whatever she can claim, is fine. But know we, the people are doing everything legally," says Chan.

The board was also advised on what happens should Price be recalled, the Board of Supervisors would appoint an interim district attorney. That DA would serve until the next general election, which would be 2026. Voter would then elect the new district attorney.

