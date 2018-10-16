Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall

San Francisco's MTA board approved a series of controversial taxi medallion changes Tuesday evening.Taxi drivers honked in protested against the plan.Under the changes, the board voted to restrict lucrative airport rides to only drivers who had purchased their medallions.Some cabbies got them for free through a wait list.The Board also voted to eliminate the medallion transfer fee.In 2012, taxi medallions sold for $250,000 the same year Uber and Lyft began pick-ups.Now, some say, they're essentially worthless."I served the public with all my heart. I've been held up. I've been attacked. I've been persecuted by cab companies the public the airport. You can see it in my face. I paid my dues," one driver said.Many who bought the medallions say they've defaulted on loans.