RIDESHARE

New York City approves one-year cap on Uber, Lyft cars

EMBED </>More Videos

The New York City Council has approved a one-year cap on the number of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing cars allowed to operate within the five boroughs.

By Tim Jue
NEW YORK (KGO) --
The New York City Council has approved a one-year cap on the number of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing cars allowed to operate within the five boroughs.

The council voted Wednesday 39-to-6 in favor of the cap, which will put a one-year moratorium on new for hire vehicle licenses.

RELATED: Credit union suing San Francisco over 'worthless' taxi medallions

Supporters of the cap point to the big increase of ride-hailing cars that has led to awful street congestion and the decimation of the city's taxi industry.

Uber fought the legislation hard.

"The city's 12-month pause on new vehicle licenses will threaten one of the few reliable transportation options while doing nothing to fix the subways or ease congestion," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmass transituberlyftridesharetraffic delaytaxitaxi driversNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RIDESHARE
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Here's how the accused 'Rideshare Rapist' may have beaten the system to become a driver
Lyft says man SFPD calls 'Rideshare Rapist' fraudulently represented himself
More rideshare
TRAFFIC
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
San Francisco's Muni unveils website to help residents navigate nearby projects
VIDEO: Car slams into crashed truck on highway
Westbound I-80 reopens in Rodeo following shooting investigation
More Traffic
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Jury deliberations begin in case against Monsanto over Roundup
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category
Mandatory evacuations reduced for Mendocino Complex wildfires
Show More
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park to open to residents only
San Jose agencies host breast milk drive as supplies reach all-time low
Cows swarm water truck in drought-striken Australia
More News