The New York City Council has approved a one-year cap on the number of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing cars allowed to operate within the five boroughs.The council voted Wednesday 39-to-6 in favor of the cap, which will put a one-year moratorium on new for hire vehicle licenses.Supporters of the cap point to the big increase of ride-hailing cars that has led to awful street congestion and the decimation of the city's taxi industry.Uber fought the legislation hard."The city's 12-month pause on new vehicle licenses will threaten one of the few reliable transportation options while doing nothing to fix the subways or ease congestion," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.