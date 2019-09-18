cannabis watch

Cannabis manufacturing plant coming to East Bay industrial site

By Leslie Brinkley
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Pittsburg has approved a new cannabis manufacturing plant on an industrial site that was once the U.S. Army's Camp Stoneman.

The plant will be called Stoneman Laboratories LLC and will process both medical and non-medical cannabis products and distribute them to licensed retailers.

There will be no cannabis sales associated with the facility on Clark Avenue.

There are only four licensed cannabis distribution plants in all of Contra Costa County -- all in Richmond. By contrast, there are 113 in just the city of Oakland.

Jordan Davis, assistant to Pittsburg city manager comment said the new facility will create 20 jobs to start and could eventually provide 100 jobs.

The city stands to make $500,000 a year or more in tax revenue if the new plant gets all the state permits that are required. It could be operational by next summer.

The businesses adjacent to the proposed cannabis plant all refused to go on camera, citing concerns about what they say is a homeless problem at night.

Some hope the cannabis plant would actually bring in added security measures that could make things better.

Some nearby residents expressed concerns about the effects the plant could have on influencing children to try cannabis. Other residents said they support the plant coming into Pittsburg.

