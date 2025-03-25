Up in smoke: SF's popular 4/20 Hippie Hill cannabis event is canceled for 2nd year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco tradition appears to have been called off for the second year in a row.

San Francisco Rec and Parks say the annual 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park won't happen.

The festival typically draws some 20,000 people, but organizers once again ran into fundraising issues, citing the cannabis industry's economic challenges.

Rec and Parks also says city budget cuts would create staffing issues.

Instead, the city will hold a field day with kickball and volleyball tournaments, just like last year. This event is called the "Peace, Love and Volo Field Day."

"The event's debut in 2024 marked a shift from the traditional cannabis culture celebration that previously took place in the park on that day," Rec and Parks said in a news release.

Despite the changes last year and the cancelation of the formal event, thousands of people still showed up to Hippie Hill to smoke and celebrate 4/20.

Even still, the cancelation was a disappointment to thousands across the Bay Area.

At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.

In 2024, organizer Alex Aquino said for many it's a part of the city's rich culture.

"Just us as promoters and natives here that live in San Francisco that love these cultural events, we need to support them all across the board," he said.

This year, 4/20 falls on Easter Sunday, which will also have events such as Hunky Jesus in Dolores Park going on.