Scrapped 420 Hippie Hill event doesn't stop crowd from lighting up in Golden Gate Park

KGO
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Scrapped 420 Hippie Hill event doesn't stop crowd from celebrating

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today is April 20, better known as "420." A day celebrating the consumption of cannabis products.

And for those who partake in cannabis culture, Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is typically ground zero for celebration.

RELATED: Organizers, officials explain why SF's popular 420 Hippie Hill event is canceled this year

But because of the city's budget restraints and a lack of sponsors, the festival was scrapped this year.

Instead, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department held a field day with volleyball and kickball games.

The festival may have been canceled but that didn't stop the cannabis crowd from coming out later.

There was a lot of smoke in the air for an informal gathering celebrating 420.

