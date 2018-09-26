FACEBOOK

Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over graphic content

For nine months, Selena Scola's job was to sit in a cubicle and watch videos, thousands each day, to try to catch and remove offensive posts and live-streams. (KGO-TV)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Lawyers for the San Francisco woman who is claiming post-traumatic stress as a result of working for Facebook spoke with ABC7 News Wednesday.

They are seeking class-action status for content moderators who are tasked with removing offensive content.

Selena Scola filed the lawsuit in San Mateo County Superior Court.

RELATED: Lawsuit claims Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD after viewing graphic content

She claims as a result of working at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park as a contract content moderator, she's suffered lasting psychological trauma.

For nine months until March of this year her job was to sit in a cubicle and watch videos, thousands each day, to try to catch and remove offensive posts and live-streams.

Her attorneys at Saveri Law Firm in San Francisco told ABC7 News that some of those images were extremely graphic, and Facebook did not do enough to protect Scola and other content moderators.

Lawsuit claims Facebook moderators suffer PTSD from graphic content
