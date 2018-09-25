Facebook content moderators responsible for viewing and removing a range of offensive, horrifying images and videos from Facebook are suing the Menlo Park based company.The lawsuit, filed on September 21 in San Mateo County, claims content moderators are suffering from psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.They say they are bombarded daily with thousands of "videos, images and livestreamed broadcasts of child sexual abuse, rape, torture, bestiality, beheadings, suicide and murder."The suit alleges Facebook does not follow the workplace safety guidelines the company helped create more than a decade ago."Facebook has an obligation to provide its content moderators with a safe workplace," said William Most of the Law Office of William Most. "Other tech companies implement safeguards to mitigate trauma to content moderators. Facebook must be held to the same standard."ABC7 News has reached out to Facebook for comment.