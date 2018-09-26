FCC issues $82M robocall fine
The Federal Communications Commission issued one of its largest-ever fines, $82 million, against illegal robocalls.
The FCC says telemarketer Philip Roesel used his companies to spoof phone numbers and make more than 21 million robocalls to market health insurance.
By spoofing the fake phone numbers, the FCC says Roesel made it tough for consumers to file complaints, and for law enforcement to track and stop the calls.
You can find more information about spoofing, plus file a complaint with the FCC about calls you receive here.
FDA wants to name retailers impacted by recalls
The Food and Drug Administration wants to start naming retailers impacted by food recalls.
The idea is to give consumers actionable information to avoid potentially contaminated food.
Right now, supply chain information is confidential between the manufacturer and retailer. The FDA says generally, information given out by the maker of the recalled product is enough for consumers to take action.
Still, the FDA says there are some cases where more information is key, such as when the food has already been linked to foodborne illness. Giving out retail information can help consumers recognize and avoid the product more quickly.
In these cases, the FDA will now list retail information publicly.
Fed again raises interest rates
The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates a quarter point today, the third such increase this year.
The move reflects a strong U.S. economy. The Fed also indicated another increase is likely before the end of the year, plus three more raises coming in 2019.
Short-term interest rates are a benchmark for many consumer and business loans.
The rate increases to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent.
This is the eighth rate hike since late 2015.
