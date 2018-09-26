7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: $82M robocall fine, naming retailers during recalls, Fed hikes interest rates

By
FCC issues $82M robocall fine

The Federal Communications Commission issued one of its largest-ever fines, $82 million, against illegal robocalls.

The FCC says telemarketer Philip Roesel used his companies to spoof phone numbers and make more than 21 million robocalls to market health insurance.

By spoofing the fake phone numbers, the FCC says Roesel made it tough for consumers to file complaints, and for law enforcement to track and stop the calls.

You can find more information about spoofing, plus file a complaint with the FCC about calls you receive here.

FDA wants to name retailers impacted by recalls

The Food and Drug Administration wants to start naming retailers impacted by food recalls.

The idea is to give consumers actionable information to avoid potentially contaminated food.

Right now, supply chain information is confidential between the manufacturer and retailer. The FDA says generally, information given out by the maker of the recalled product is enough for consumers to take action.

Still, the FDA says there are some cases where more information is key, such as when the food has already been linked to foodborne illness. Giving out retail information can help consumers recognize and avoid the product more quickly.

In these cases, the FDA will now list retail information publicly.

Fed again raises interest rates

The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates a quarter point today, the third such increase this year.

The move reflects a strong U.S. economy. The Fed also indicated another increase is likely before the end of the year, plus three more raises coming in 2019.

Short-term interest rates are a benchmark for many consumer and business loans.

The rate increases to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent.

This is the eighth rate hike since late 2015.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsFCCproduct recallsrecallFDAfederal reserveinterest rates
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Samsung phone mishaps test loyalty of repeat customer
Consumer Catch-up: Mauna Loa macadamia nut recall, better vehicle headlights
Consumer Reports: Tricks to keep your phone battery lasting longer
Consumer Catch-up: Public option insurance, Weight Watchers name change
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Mauna Loa macadamia nut recall, better vehicle headlights
Uber wins court appeal as drivers fight for 'employee' status
Lawsuit claims Facebook moderators suffer PTSD from graphic content
Proposed IKEA sparks controversy in Dublin
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials address closure of Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco
3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
Janet Jackson, Metallica to headline Salesforce's Dreamfest in SF
Woman in her 90s rescued from Berkeley Hills house fire
Robots making burgers in San Francisco restaurant
Mysterious rocket spotted in Alameda
Show More
Donut shop's scary clown delivery brings sweet terror to your door
Cosby's defenders decry him as victim of racism and sexism
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
2nd Kavanaugh accuser certain about alleged encounter, her lawyer says
More News