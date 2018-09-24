Dublin planners to vote on resolution for controversial mall

A group of neighbors in Dublin are fighting against building a large retail mall featuring an Ikea.On Tuesday, the Dublin planning commission will vote on whether to recommend the city council approve or reject the project.The mall would be built on the corner of I-580 and Hacienda Drive.Some neighbors in the area argue it would make traffic worse and compete with local businesses.The mall is set to open in the summer of 2020 if the council ultimately approves it.