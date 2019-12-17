Business

Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed

Ever wondered what your state's most popular holiday toy is? It might be how Santa finds out what to pack.

Reviews.org made a list of the most popular toy by state.

In North Carolina, it's the Blume Doll! Blume dolls come hidden inside flower pots and feature crazy hairstyles and customizable outfits. Neighboring South Carolina likes Play-Doh and Virginia opts for Hatching Toothless eggs.

Believe it or not, Nerf guns were the pick for many states, making it the most popular toy in the US. Nerf toys were the most popular toy in 11 states, mostly in the midwest, according to the list. The Nintendo Switch gaming system was the most popular toy in five states.
