The Momentum Auto Group consists of 9 dealerships. As of Monday night, it appears eight of them closed without warning in Fairfield and Vallejo.A closed sign is about the only information that greets customers to Momentum Toyota of Fairfield.It is one of eight Momentum Auto Group dealerships that are either "closed until further notice" or "out of business"Momentum Chevrolet in San Jose still answers its phone, says it is open but offers no comment on other closures.Security guards are greeting customers at the shuttered dealerships." They were kind of like upset, not understanding why we're shut down," said Brandon Rowe, a security guard posted at Momentum Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram in Vallejo. "I said we're shut down until further notice. I really couldn't tell them no more. "We contacted Momentum, but they declined to comment on the closures.That lack of information has some customers upset."That's really bad for them to do this real quick like they did and not tell anyone why they did it and what's going on from here," said Martin Ungar of Vallejo.A former employee of Momentum Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram says the closures hit employees hard."We were selling a great product," said Michael Menkes. "When a company goes under and you no longer have a job, it's saddening."The dealerships president is Rahim Hassanally who was profiled by Autonews in its 40 under 40 article in 2013.In 2017 the California Consumer Motor Vehicle Recovery Corporation lists Hassanally as a board member.The legislature created the CMVRC which pays consumers who suffer losses when a dealership closes.The autowebsite, Jalopnic , reports there is a massive SEC Fraud Probe involving Momentum.Denise Claibourn was one of the lucky ones. She got tipped off of the closure and a concerned employee helped get her vehicle towed out of a Momentum Repair Shop."I'm very angry. I'm very angry how I was treated," she said.Several automakers have offered to assist customers with their questions and concerns about the closures.Customers can contact the Hyundai Customer Care Center at (800) 633-5151 or consumeraffairs@hmausa.com with any questions and to make arrangements to be accommodated by another Hyundai dealer in the area.