FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --The Momentum Auto Group consists of 9 dealerships. As of Monday night, it appears eight of them closed without warning in Fairfield and Vallejo.
A closed sign is about the only information that greets customers to Momentum Toyota of Fairfield.
It is one of eight Momentum Auto Group dealerships that are either "closed until further notice" or "out of business"
Momentum Chevrolet in San Jose still answers its phone, says it is open but offers no comment on other closures.
Security guards are greeting customers at the shuttered dealerships.
" They were kind of like upset, not understanding why we're shut down," said Brandon Rowe, a security guard posted at Momentum Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram in Vallejo. "I said we're shut down until further notice. I really couldn't tell them no more. "
We contacted Momentum, but they declined to comment on the closures.
That lack of information has some customers upset.
"That's really bad for them to do this real quick like they did and not tell anyone why they did it and what's going on from here," said Martin Ungar of Vallejo.
A former employee of Momentum Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram says the closures hit employees hard.
"We were selling a great product," said Michael Menkes. "When a company goes under and you no longer have a job, it's saddening."
The dealerships president is Rahim Hassanally who was profiled by Autonews in its 40 under 40 article in 2013.
In 2017 the California Consumer Motor Vehicle Recovery Corporation lists Hassanally as a board member.
The legislature created the CMVRC which pays consumers who suffer losses when a dealership closes.
The autowebsite, Jalopnic, reports there is a massive SEC Fraud Probe involving Momentum.
Denise Claibourn was one of the lucky ones. She got tipped off of the closure and a concerned employee helped get her vehicle towed out of a Momentum Repair Shop.
"I'm very angry. I'm very angry how I was treated," she said.
Several automakers have offered to assist customers with their questions and concerns about the closures.
Infiniti Fiat Chrysler
INFINITI of Fairfield closed as of November 16. This was an independent retailer and the decision was made by Momentum Auto Group without consultation. We regret any inconvenience this causes customers normally served by this retailer and INFINITI will be working to provide referrals to other INFINITI retailers for sales, service and parts needs. We would ask our loyal customers in the area to contact our Consumer Affairs team at 800-662-6200 for questions and additional information.
Fiat Chrysler
"Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working with customers following the unexpected closures of the Momentum Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships in Fairfield and Vallejo. While FCA was not involved in the decision to close the dealerships, the company is taking necessary steps to facilitate the return of vehicles awaiting service to their rightful owners. FCA encourages customers with questions to call the toll free number at 800-992-1997. FCA maintains a strong network of more than 2,600 dealers in the U.S. and has no intention of leaving the Fairfield and Vallejo markets."
Hyundai
Customers can contact the Hyundai Customer Care Center at (800) 633-5151 or consumeraffairs@hmausa.com with any questions and to make arrangements to be accommodated by another Hyundai dealer in the area.
Mitsubishi
1 (888) 648-7820
Nissan
1 (800) 647-7261
Volkwagen
1 (800) 822-8987
Kia
1 (800) 333-4542
