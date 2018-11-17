FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --7 On Your Side has confirmed the closure of seven auto dealerships in two Bay Area cities, which left anxious customers with few answers.
All the dealership are under the umbrella of Momentum Auto Group. Its sales rooms are located in Vallejo, Fairfield and San Jose.
The closed locations include:
1. Momentum Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram in Fairfield
2. Momentum Hyundai and Mitsubishi in Fairfield
3. Momentum Nissan in Fairfield
4. Momentum Infiniti in Fairfield
5. Momentum Volkswagen in Fairfield
6. Momentum Kia in Vallejo
7. Momentum Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram in Vallejo.
Some locations have signs reading "closed until further notice" while others simply say "out of business."
ABC7 saw several surprised customers arrive at a closed dealership in Vallejo on Friday. One was left wondering how he would retrieve his car from the now shuttered repair shop while another got her car just in time.
"He told me he was calling me out of, it was a courtesy call, to let me know Momentum had been shut down," said Denise Claibourn of Vallejo, who quickly retrieved her car.
Fellow Vallejo resident Eugene Porterfield wasn't as lucky.
"It bothers me because there's no information or anything like that and now I got to get it from them," he said.
As of Friday, Porterfield said he has no idea how he will get his car back.
Two dealerships under the Momentum Auto Group remain open. They include Momentum Chevrolet in San Jose, which is under majority Chevrolet ownership, and Momentum Toyota in Fairfield.
A manager there declined to speak to us or explain the closures.
If you have been impacted by these closures, we'd like to hear from you. You can contact 7 On Your Side here.
