After 70 years, El Charro Mexican restaurant announces it's shutting down

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Another beloved business in the Bay Area is closing. A few weeks ago it was San Francisco's iconic Cliff House -- now it's El Charro restaurant in Lafayette.The family-owned business has been serving the East Bay for more than 70 years and, on Tuesday morning, they announced their permanent closure. Their last day will be on New Year's Day.Loyal customers will miss their jalapeno chicken enchiladas, margaritas, and their special blue cheese garlic dip.In a Facebook post , the restaurant said: