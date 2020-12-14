San Francisco's historic Cliff House restaurant to close permanently

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's historic Cliff House restaurant is closing its doors for good, the owners announced on their website Sunday.
The famed restaurant has been temporarily closed since July due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the owners say the National Park Service is also to blame, with the delaying of a long term concessions contract.
The restaurant will close permanently on Dec. 31.
ABC7 News has reached out to the National Park Service for comment but have not heard back.
The Cliff House has served and operated in the Sutro Historic Landscape District of San Francisco for more than 150 years
