Ex-Google engineer charged in trade secrets theft case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Federal authorities have indicted a former Google engineer who they say stole the company's confidential self-driving car technology and sold it to Uber.
Anthony Levandowski was charged with 33 counts of trade secrets theft. He could be sentenced up to 10 years and fined $250,000 per count.
Levandowski was sued by Google in 2017 in a case that was settled out of court. Uber reached a settlement with Waymo for about $245 million worth of equity, and pledged to not use Waymo's confidential information. Waymo is part of Google's parent company.
Waymo's lawyers argued that Levandowski copied 14,000 files before leaving Google. He was the founder of a startup, Otto, that was quickly acquired by Uber.
