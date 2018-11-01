BUSINESS

Crab Craziness! Excitement builds as Dungeness season nears

EMBED </>More Videos

Nothing says Thanksgiving and Christmas in the Bay Area like a big plate of fresh Dungeness crab. (KGO-TV)

Brandon Behle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Nothing says Thanksgiving and Christmas in the Bay Area like a big plate of fresh Dungeness crab. After several challenging seasons, Bay Area fisherman are looking forward to an on-time start to the 2018 to 2019 season.

The recreational season begins Saturday, Nov. 3 at 12:01 am with the commercial season following on Nov. 15.

And excitement is already building.

At Pillar Point Harbor in San Mateo County, boaters are camping out to be in good position for this weekend's season start. ABC 7 News spotted stacks and stacks of crab pots lined up and ready to be dropped in the ocean.

Jim Anderson with the Dungeness Crab Task Force says they'll have a better idea of how the season is going to go when the first recreational fisherman brings back their catches this weekend.

The previous several seasons for parts of Northern California have been delayed to concerns over high domoic acid levels in the crab population but for right now things to appear to be okay for Bay Area fisherman.

It's a different story for fisherman further north. Last week, the California Department of Public Health issued a warning for recreation fisherman north of Eureka to the Oregon border after elevated domoic acid levels were found in crabs in that area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfishingbay areaoceanscaliforniasan mateo county
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Google walkout worldwide unites employees against company's treatment of women
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Behind the Scenes: How recycling in San Francisco works
More Business
Top Stories
'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Google walkout worldwide unites employees against company's treatment of women
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
2018 VOTER GUIDE: What to watch out for in Nov. elections
Fans continue to mourn passing of Giants legend Willie McCovey
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Contra Costa County looking at new plan to curb illegal trash dumping
Show More
Movie based on Bay Area family getting rave reviews before opening day
Grass fire causes massive smoke plume in Richmond area
Visit by representatives of Sebastopol's sister city derailed by politics
How this year's election results could set up the 2020 races
Nick Mullens to start at QB for 49ers against Raiders
More News