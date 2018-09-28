FACEBOOK

Facebook says 50 million user accounts affected by security breach

This undated image Facebook says it deleted about 66,000 posts a week in the last two months as the social media giant seeks to crack down on what it considers to be hateful posts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.

In a blog post, the company says hackers exploited its "View As" feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.

RELATED: Lawsuit claims Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD after viewing graphic content

To deal with the issue, Facebook reset some logins, so 90 million people have been logged out and will have to log in again. That includes anyone who has been subject to a "View As" lookup in the past year.

Facebook says it doesn't know who's behind the attacks or where they're based.

The hack is the latest security headache for Facebook, which has been dealing with political disinformation campaigns from Russia and elsewhere since 2016.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfacebooksocial mediadata breachhackingtechnologyu.s. & worldMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
Lawsuit claims Facebook moderators suffer PTSD from graphic content
Consumer Reports: Impact of Facebook scandals on user behavior
More facebook
BUSINESS
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
Consumer Catch-up: Payday lending scheme refunds, airline seat space
Fresh arrivals: 5 new spots to visit in San Jose for groceries, wedding gowns and more
New electronic billboards to pop up in San Jose
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Senate committee to vote on Brett Kavanaugh nomination
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Live updates as Senate to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh nomination vote live updates: Some Democrats walk out; GOP pushes for vote
Assistant principal says 'blame the girls' on athletic shorts ban
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Show More
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temps continue through weekend
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
More News