Gump's - one of San Francisco's oldest department stores is filing for bankruptcy.Bloomberg says the retailer is seeking a buyer and it plans to liquidate merchandise to pay off its lenders.The company reports $61 million in assets and $64 million in liabilities in its bankruptcy filings.The 157 year old luxury goods store near Union Square has more than 100 employees.It survived the 1906 earthquake but it has joined a number of department stores that have not been able to withstand competition from online retailers.