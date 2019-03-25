Lyft drivers holding protest in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of Lyft drivers are protesting in downtown San Francisco as the company is meeting with investors for lunch.They say their goal is to dissuade investors from doing business with Lyft until they're treated better. By better, they mean living wages, more benefits and a voice while on the job.This protest is taking place at the Omni Hotel. That's where Lyft officials are meeting with investors as part of its national road show before going public.San Francisco is just one of the 10 cities on Lyft's tour.The company hasn't responded to the strike but says it does plan to give some long-term drivers money to buy stock.