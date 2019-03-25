lyft

Lyft drivers holding protest in downtown San Francisco

EMBED <>More Videos

They say their goal is to dissuade investors from doing business with Lyft until they're treated better.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of Lyft drivers are protesting in downtown San Francisco as the company is meeting with investors for lunch.

They say their goal is to dissuade investors from doing business with Lyft until they're treated better. By better, they mean living wages, more benefits and a voice while on the job.

Rideshare Driver Confessionals: The people behind the wheel

This protest is taking place at the Omni Hotel. That's where Lyft officials are meeting with investors as part of its national road show before going public.

San Francisco is just one of the 10 cities on Lyft's tour.

The company hasn't responded to the strike but says it does plan to give some long-term drivers money to buy stock.

See more stories and videos related to Lyft.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoprotestlyftrideshare
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LYFT
Rideshare Driver Confessionals: The people behind the wheel
Lyft expected to raise more than $2-billion from upcoming IPO
Rideshare Safety: Helpful tips for using a rideshare service
Impending Lyft IPO could mean big bonuses for drivers and sweeping changes for customers
TOP STORIES
Bay Area sees only 9 days of dry weather in March
Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain through Thursday
Shooting in Walnut Creek shocks community
Show More
SFPD makes arrests in fatal Fillmore St. shooting
German family to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past
Anonymous threat prompts increased security at Serra High in San Mateo
Teacher who donated salary to poor wins $1M prize
Empty lot in SF's Glen Park neighborhood listed for $1.85M
More TOP STORIES News