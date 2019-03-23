building a better bay area

Rideshare Driver Confessionals: The people behind the wheel

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rideshare drivers are the unsung heroes for many commuters. But they themselves face a lot of challenges inside and outside the car.

As part of ABC7 News' efforts to help find solutions to Build a Better Bay Area, we want to talk to rideshare drivers.

If you KNOW or ARE a rideshare driver who:
  • Drives in from the central valley to work in the Bay Area

  • Drives for long hours to make ends meet

  • Loves driving rideshare and is doing more than just make ends meet


  • Has had scary and dangerous encounters while on the job

  • Has had really incredible/amazing/crazy experiences while driving

We want to hear from you!

Fill out the form below to share your experience with us.

